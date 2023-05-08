We must demand immediate reinforcement to stabilize cost of living in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Cost of living in Guyana has become a national stress; however, instead of us complaining, demanding/ expecting higher salaries/income to offset this dilemma, we must be focused and demand immediate reinforcement on two (2) main principles/ laws which were legislated and are vital (absolutely necessary) to stabilize cost of living in Guyana: 1. Price control on essential everyday needed/ used ration/ groceries (rice, sugar, flour, cooking oil, bread, biscuits, salt, matches, chicken, beef, pork, fish, kerosene /cooking gas) & 2. Rental (houses, apartments, room, commercial buildings, etc.,).

RE 1. As a youngster I was told by my seniors that price control on essential everyday needed/used ration/groceries were legislated and enforced not only to protect citizens/ workers from exploitation by shop owners, but more so to enable the lowest income earners (persons working two (2) and three (3) days a week and beggars) to afford at least two (2) meals a day. The State is empowered (if necessary) to subsidize the cost of price control goods. Shop owners were compelled to display the prices of control goods in their shops/ supermarkets etc., and if found guilty of selling black marketing goods above control prices were jailed and shop licenses revoked.

Re 2. Rental/ rent

Undoubtedly, rental for houses, apartment rooms etc. is a mental stress on all tenants and workers; especially the low-income earners whose monthly rent is almost three fifths (3/5) of their monthly salaries. Alike to 1 above, rental for houses etc. were assessed/ determined by an authorized agency which I believe for our city (Georgetown) was the Mayor and City Council (M&CC). M&CC will have the relevant information on all the buildings within the City’s limit/ boundary, that is area (residential/ commercial) plan/ size, cost etc. and with M&CC approved assessments and formula/method determine the monthly/ yearly fees (rates & taxes) to be imposed on proprietors for M&CC services (garbage collection etc.) and also assess the monthly rental/ rent for houses, apartment, rooms, etc. that are certified and approved rentable. Proprietors found overcharging tenants were allowed to settle same amicably by refunding or allowing tenants to live rent free until the overcharged amount is recovered.

Editor, as regards measures to stabilize cost of living, the Guyana Marketing Cooperation (G.M.C) was purposely established to be an affiliate; be the farmers’ protector/ guardian from exploitation by unscrupulous middlemen/ traders by purchasing the farmers produce at prices equivalent/ compensatory/ rewarding for farmers’ months of manual (productive) labour, which will encourage continued expansion of output, set standard wholesale and retail prices equitable to all (farmers, wholesale buyers, vendors) which will enable our housewives, children, and citizens to savor our fruits and vegetables at affordable prices. G.M.C does not purchase or sell our fruits and vegetables (as before) at their enterprise; we pay $250- per lb of plantains, our farmers are paid $80/$100 per lb. G.M.C has betrayed our farmers and our Administration must reset G.M.C towards its original goal (protector/ guardian of the Nation’s breadbasket) and immediately publish a list of the price control goods with prices (bread is selling at $380/$400 per loaf) and reinforce compliance as regards rental for houses, apartment, rooms, etc.

Sincerely,

Leslie Marshall