President Irfaan Ali London visit

PhotosPresident Irfaan Ali London visitBy Stabroek News May 8, 2023 President Irfaan Ali interacting with Guyanese living in England at the Guyana High Commission in London. Ali had travelled to Britain to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Office of the President Photo) President Irfaan Ali hosted prominent members of the Guyanese diaspora in England including Baroness Valerie Amos, Sir Clive Lloyd and David Lammy, MP and others (Office of the President Photo)Comments
