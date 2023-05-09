Around 250 agri extension officers at training programme

Approximately 250 agriculture extension officers from all ten administrative regions are currently attending a training exercise organized by the Ministry of Agriculture to boost services to farmers across the country.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the activity was organized following several visits and engagements with farmers who had expressed the need for better extension services.

Offering remarks at the opening of the exercise, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said that extension officers served as the initial link between the government and farmers, and as such, extension services should be delivered in a way that the government’s policies and vision for the sector can be achieved.

Earlier this year, the release said that Mustapha met with regional agriculture coordinators to discuss the government’s plan to revamp and restructure the extension arm of the ministry.

Officers from the GLDA, GRDB, NAREI, New GMC, and other agencies under the ministry will, during the course of the day and in the coming weeks, be given extensive training in keeping with the government’s goal of delivering better services to farmers.