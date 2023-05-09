Shock expressed at murder of educator and comedian Kirwyn Mars

As the murder of well-known educator Kirwyn Mars, fondly called ‘Sir Mars’, continues to send shockwaves through the country, his killer, who police believe is injured, remains at large.

According to the police, Mars, who was also a popular actor and comedian, was in his grey Mitsubishi RVR, PZZ 6438, around 10.30 last night with another man. Apparently they had an argument and a physical altercation ensued.

At some point, Mars exited the vehicle and it is believed that the suspect then reversed hitting Mars and pinning him to the fence of a house at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara. Investigations point to the suspect then exiting the vehicle and escaping in a southern direction on foot.