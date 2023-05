The suspect in the gruesome murder of educator and entertainer Kirwyn Mars aka Sir Mars has been arrested.

According to reports, the CCTV footage obtained from the area where the murder occurred along with other information led to the arrest of the man, who police have not named.

According to the police, Mars was in his grey Mitsubishi RVR, PZZ 6438, around 10.30 on Sunday night with another man. Apparently they had an argument and a physical altercation ensued.