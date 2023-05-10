EU experts here to discuss electoral reforms ahead of 2025 polls

Even as the local European Union (EU) office prepares for the visit of Executive Vice President of the Euro-pean Commission Frans Timmermans, teams of electoral experts from the EU are here to discuss reforms ahead of general elections in 2025.

Ambassador Rene van Nes, during the celebration of Europe Day last night, made the disclosure as he spoke of the Guyana- EU partnership.

“Over the years, the EU also supported Guyana in its efforts to strengthen its democratic institutions, promote good governance, and combat corruption. We played an important role during the elections of 2020 when the EU had fielded an election observation mission. Related to that mission there are electoral experts right now in Guyana to discuss electoral reforms ahead of general elections in 2025,” van Nes said.