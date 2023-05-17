‘Sir’ Mars laid to rest

Popular educator and entertainer, Kirwyn Mars, also known by the sobriquet, ‘Sir Mars’, was yesterday laid to rest.

Hundreds gathered to bid their last farewell to ‘Sir Mars’ in a ceremony that was fittingly held on the tarmac of the National Cultural Centre, a building in which Sir Mars for many years had performed, to the delight of audiences.

Along with family and friends, and the gathering also included, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; former Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson; Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton; Guyana Teachers Union members, fellow comedians and actors.