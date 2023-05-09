Dear Editor,

Everyone has a life and some have multiple. I’ve never judged anyone of their choice and always admired those who contribute to society. Sir Mars was an exceptional person, who got mixed reactions from society but successfully achieved the status as an educator.

Editor, I’ve never had the opportunity to reach the individual, but the few videos posted of him, enlightened my days. Apart from public life, everyone has a private life and it’s sad to see such a gifted person’s life snuffed out so prematurely. My condolences to his loved ones and I hope the perpetrator pays for his/her actions.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo bates