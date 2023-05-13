The death of Sir Mars

Some will say he was controversial. Some will condemn him because they did not agree with his lifestyle. Some will choose to remember him as an educator while some will fondly reflect on the memories of seeing him on stage.

The murder of popular Deputy Headteacher, actor, and comedian Kirwyn Mars also known as Sir Mars has highlighted again how violent we are as a society. Our people seem to hate each other more than the system of oppression that stagnates, separates, and frustrates us. When we look at each other we should seek the good first. We should recognize our common struggles and work as a collective to heal from the traumas that have made many of us cold and cruel. But often it seems that when we look at each other, we focus more on the imperfections and that which annoys or angers us. The more we kill each other, the weaker we are as a collective. The more we hate each other, the more vulnerable we are to the grasp of outsiders and at risk of eventually becoming a minority in our country.