A road to disaster?

The story of a man dying of a heart attack in a city hotel after a sexual encounter with his girlfriend and her escaping through a window because she panicked, gained more attention this week in Guyana than news about protecting our environment from possible disasters and pollution because of oil production.

The distractions are many to keep the masses uninformed about the issues that not only affect us now, but the future of our country. But even when they are informed, many ignore or pretend that the elephant in the room that threatens us is not there. It seems like the revolution that must be had in this country will never come. The revolution to demand that we the Guyanese people are first in our country and that we are respected and protected at all costs.