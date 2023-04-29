In this season of Guyana, we are wounded by idiocy and frequent dishonesty. The insults to our intelligence are too many. The Guyanese people are being led like a herd of cattle guided by those who know not their left or right, leaving the cattle to stray in every direction and at risk of being eaten by wolves. These are the times in Guyana. We are constantly faced with dilemmas and sometimes it seems like it is only a minority that has eyes to see and ears to hear.

In this season of Guyana, the bed for revered criminals is warm. The worship of the immoral and corrupt is rife. Where evil seems good and good seems evil like the Earth rotating from east to west. We can testify about our people – the ones whose actions and words seem like their brains are in the process of decay before their bodies are cold. We have seen our people claiming to stand for everything principled, but who really are empty vessels standing for nothing but the unprincipled.