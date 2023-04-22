A few days ago, it was reported that Kerry Sears was killed by motorcycle robbers in Eccles. Sears, a driver was on duty when he stopped to speak to another driver. As the men were conversing, they were attacked by four men who arrived on motorcycles to not only rob them, but others who were working on the road under construction. Sears put up a fight and suffered a stab wound to the chest which caused his death. It was reported that the men who were present with Sears, were taken into police custody for questioning.

The prevalence of violent crimes has been an issue in Guyana for decades and there is no end in sight. With many unsolved murders, daily robberies and known perpetrators who are free, we appear to be a society that enables and protects criminals. But the leading criminals in Guyana, we know are not motorcycle robbers. White-collar criminals have influence on enabling an environment where the poorest and often illiterate are desperate for relevance and survival.