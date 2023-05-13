Guyana News

‘Sir’ Mars murder suspect remanded

‘Sir’ Mars murder suspect, Brian Richards, heading to court
‘Sir’ Mars murder suspect, Brian Richards, heading to court
By

The man accused of murdering popular entertainer and educator, Kirwyn Mars also known as ‘Sir’ Mars, has been remanded to prison.

Brian Richards, 24, a father of three, of John Fernandes Squatting Area, Ruimveldt Industrial Estate appeared yesterday at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. He was not represented by an attorney.

It was alleged that Richards on May 7, at Plantation Scheme, Provi-dence, murdered ‘Sir’ Mars. He was not required to enter a plea to the capital offence of murder and was remanded to prison until his next court date, June 23.

Trending