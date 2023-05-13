‘Sir’ Mars murder suspect remanded

The man accused of murdering popular entertainer and educator, Kirwyn Mars also known as ‘Sir’ Mars, has been remanded to prison.

Brian Richards, 24, a father of three, of John Fernandes Squatting Area, Ruimveldt Industrial Estate appeared yesterday at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce. He was not represented by an attorney.

It was alleged that Richards on May 7, at Plantation Scheme, Provi-dence, murdered ‘Sir’ Mars. He was not required to enter a plea to the capital offence of murder and was remanded to prison until his next court date, June 23.