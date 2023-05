The Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised the police that the suspect Brian Richards be charged with the murder of educator Kirwyn Mars, the crime chief has said.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum also said that Richards, who was arrested on Tuesday, will make his appearance today at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

Mars was stabbed some eight times before having his chest crushed with his own vehicle and subsequently dying on the scene, a post-mortem examination report stated.