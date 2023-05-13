Ministry dismantling stalls at Providence

By Joseph Allen

The Ministry of Public Works yesterday began dismantling stalls along the Providence, East Bank Demerara Highway, among other areas, leaving vendors questioning their future.

Yesterday morning vendors were seen removing their goods. Some were helped by Public Works Ministry staff. All of this took place under the watchful gaze of the Guyana Police Force.

It was reported that the vendors were given several notices to move and on Thursday, the final notice was issued, which prompted the ministry’s move yesterday.