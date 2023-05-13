Ferguson wins libel case against Hamilton – lawyer

Former government minister Annette Ferguson has won a libel suit she had brought against Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton; and was awarded $6,000,000 in damages for certain statements he had made about her during a televised programme.

This is according to a press release from the office of Ferguson’s attorney, Lyndon Amsterdam, which said that Hamilton has also been ordered to pay Ferguson costs in the sum of $350,000.

In April of 2021, Ferguson filed a $50 million lawsuit against Hamilton, whom she alleged made libellous statements about her during a televised programme.