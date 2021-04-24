Ferguson mounts $50M libel suit against Labour Minister

Former government minister Annette Ferguson has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, whom she alleges made libelous statements about her during a televised programme.

She said that the statements, which were broadcast during an interview on the National Communications Network (NCN) on March 12 and also livestreamed on Facebook, were untrue and intended to tarnish and lower her reputation.

Against this background, Ferguson (the Claimant) is seeking an injunction restraining Hamilton (the Defendant), his servants and/or agents from uttering, repeating and/or disseminating the utterances complained of or any similar words.