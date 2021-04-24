Bus driver who chased cop with cutlass jailed

Collis Whyte, the Route 48 minibus driver who was seen in a viral video chasing a traffic rank with a cutlass, will be spending the next 12 months behind bars after admitting to multiple charges, including resisting arrest and threatening behaviour.

Whyte, 25, was arraigned on Friday before two city magistrates and he was sentenced, fined and also remanded after facing multiple charges.

He was first arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in Court Two, where he was slapped with five charges. He admitted that on April 20 at Georgetown, he resisted arrest, used threatening behaviour and indecent language toward a peace officer, and had a dangerous weapon. He denied the fifth related charge of behaving disorderly in a public place.