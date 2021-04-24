GuySuCo agrees to one-off payout to sugar workers for 2019

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the state-run Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Friday reached an agreement that will now see sugar workers receiving a “one-off payment” of monies to settle wage increases owed from 2019.
According to a press release from GAWU, this agreement was made subsequent to a meeting between Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and members of GAWU’s general council and negotiating team. “Through the agreement reached, the workers stand to benefit from some $200M in payments which expectedly would be paid soon,” GAWU said.