GuySuCo agrees to one-off payout to sugar workers for 2019

The representatives of GAWU and GuySuCo at the meeting (Department of Public Information photo)
The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the state-run Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Friday reached an agreement that will now see sugar workers receiving a “one-off payment” of monies to settle wage increases owed from 2019.

According to a press release from GAWU, this agreement was made subsequent to a meeting between Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and members of GAWU’s general council and negotiating team. “Through the agreement reached, the workers stand to benefit from some $200M in payments which expectedly would be paid soon,” GAWU said.