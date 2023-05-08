Gov’t’s decision to appeal ruling raises questions about their commitment to transparency and accountability

Dear Editor

On May 3, 2023, the courts in Guyana ruled that ExxonMobil must provide an unlimited oil spill guarantee to the country. This ruling was seen as a significant victory for the Guyanese people who have been demanding greater protection for the country’s environment and natural resources. However, the Government’s decision to appeal the ruling has raised concerns about their commitment to transparency and accountability. The matter in question has brought into question the interest of the Government and whether they are interested in maintaining a lop-sided engagement with the people of Guyana. Many have criticized the government’s actions, arguing that they are not acting in the best interest of the people but rather protecting the interests of multinational corporations like ExxonMobil.

Furthermore, the Attorney General’s decision to appeal the ruling has also been met with widespread criticism. Sections of society have expressed concern about his failure to represent the interests of Guyanese people, and his actions have been viewed as an attempt to undermine the court’s decision. These signs are troubling, and it is essential for the government to act in the best interest of the people to avoid long-term consequences for Guyana’s future. Failure to do so could lead to a situation where Guyana ends up worse than Venezuela in years to come.

The recent court ruling on ExxonMobil’s oil spill guarantee is an important step towards ensuring the protection of Guyana’s environment and natural resources. However, the Government’s decision to appeal the ruling raises questions about their commitment to transparency and accountability. It is crucial for the government to prioritize the interests of the Guyanese people and act in their best interest to avoid long-term consequences for the country’s future. I join in expressing strong sentiments that the ruling of the court is a victory for the people of Guyana and must be seen as reminding the Government of its role to protect our national patrimony to the benefit of all Guyanese.

Sincerely,

Pt. Ubraj Narine

Mayor of the City of Georgetown