Granger appeals decision in libel case in relation to presiding judge

Though finding that Justice Navindra Singh had “wrongfully” exercised his discretion to waive a pre-trial review (PTR) in the libel case which former President David Granger brought against several media houses, the Full Court last month ruled that it is that judge who is to conduct the trial, since it was he who had also conducted the case management conference (CMC).

Granger, is however, appealing this latter finding of the Full Court, strongly objecting to Justice Singh presiding over his trial because; as he argues, Justice Singh exercised powers of a pre-trial review judge.

In his motion seeking special leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal, Granger is contending that the Full Court judges got it wrong and that that aspect of their decision is “bad in law.”