Canje firewoman on $400,000 bail over fatal accident

More than four months after the fatal accident along the Cumberland Public Road which left two-year-old Jasmine Ross dead, the driver of the vehicle who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident – an East Canje Berbice fire officer – was yesterday placed on $400,000 bail after she was charged with causing the death of Ross.

Chandani Mohabir, also known as ‘Sonie’, 28, a firewoman of Lot 322 East Canefield, East Canje Berbice appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh.

Her charge read that on Friday, 23rd December, 2022 at Cumberland Public Road, East Canje Berbice, she drove motor car PGG 278 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Jasmine Ross.