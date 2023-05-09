Five prison officers receive riot response training in US

Five members of the Guyana Prison Service have completed training in the United States on responding to prison riots, a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The training addressed best practices in responding to prison riots and the programme was funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The initiative also formed part of the US government’s effort to bolster citizen security through the professionalization of Guyanese law enforcement and criminal justice systems.

Cadet Officer, David Wilson stated that the Mock Prison Riot Training granted him and his colleagues the know-how about the newest non-lethal technologies, tactics, and best practices within prison settings, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Prisons expressed his gratitude to the US government for the training and looks forward for further training opportunities.