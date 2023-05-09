National cleanup exercise set for May 20

Minister in the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar this afternoon chaired a meeting of the National Enhancement Committee to coordinate a countrywide cleanup exercise that will have both public and private sector support.
Major General (ret’d) Joseph Singh, Commander of Regional Division #4 Simon McBean, together with senior GDF ranks, private sector representatives, and technical officials from multiple Ministries and agencies participated in the planning of the National Cleanup Exercise at today’s meeting, a release from the Ministry said.
Local government elections are scheduled for June 12.