Mayor calls for boycott of city cleanup

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine on Friday called for an opposition boycott of the city cleanup planned this weekend by the government and Private Sector Commission (PSC).

Narine made the call during a press conference hosted by the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) leader Aubrey Norton, where he stated that the planned cleanup exercise demonstrates the PPP/C-led government’s efforts to undercut and ignore local government councils in towns and villages.

The PSC had announced earlier this week that it would be partnering with the government to carry out the cleanup exercise today and tomorrow.