Reconciling $115 M difference between post office, social security ministry near impossible – PAC hears

Even with the willpower to reconcile the outstanding sum of $115 million between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) and the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), the Public Accounts Commit-tee (PAC) yesterday heard that it was nearly impossible to do so due to the lack of information.
Finance Secretary at the Ministry of Finance Sukrishnalall Pasha made the disclosure when he responded to a question from Government Member Juan Edghill. Nonetheless, he told the committee that they will work to bring the matter to a close.