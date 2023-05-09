Couple shot at Carat Shed beach car show

(Trinidad Express) The car show at the Carat Shed beach facility in La Brea ended abruptly after nightfall on Sunday, after a volley of bullets were fired.

Brandon Payne, 28, of Turpin Street, South Oropouche, was shot in the face, right leg and elbow.

Marisa Rodrick, 24, of Fort George Road in Princes Town, was shot in the shoulder.

Both were taken to the hospital where Payne succumbed to his injuries.

Police officers retrieved ten spent nine-millimetre shell casings from the crime scene.

The shooting happened at Carat Shed Beach at around 7.50 p.m.

Police officers were told that Payne and Rodrick were among scores of people liming on the beach when they were approached by a man.

The man pulled out a firearm and discharged multiple rounds, which caused the limers to scamper to safety.

The shooter ran off into the darkness and escaped.

Both victims were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital via a private vehicle.

Doctors told police that Payne had a bullet that entered and exited his face, and there was a possible brain injury.

Rodrick was also treated for bleeding from an open wound to the left side of her neck.

Insp Ali and Ag/Insp Thomas-Bodie, Sgt Seurattan, PC Telesford and PC Simbhoo as well as Cpl Griffith and PC Henry of the Homicide Bureau of Region III responded.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, police said.

The Carat Shed facility is usually closed by nightfall, but was hosting a car show carded to end at 10p.m.

There was a “sound off” at the time of the shooting, But the shots could be heard above the sound of music.

The facility has only one road in and out and there was panic after the shooting, witnesses say.

At least 14 shots were fired. It is uncertain whether there was a police presence at the facility at the time of the shooting. No arrests were immediately made.