Guyana will never change unless women intervene and step up to the front

Dear Editor,

An Indo Guyanese woman called me via Facebook late last night. She said she saw myself, John Jones and Gregory Gray aka Turkey outside the Guyana High Commission, yesterday. President Ali was inside the High Commission having a meeting with UK based Guyanese. She said for obvious reasons she didn’t want to stop and say anything. She said she has been following this platform for some time. What that woman revealed was shocking. She said for as long as she can remember, she has been a supporter of the PPP. She told me it is unfair to highlight the deep suffering of African Guyanese though their plight is really bad and ignore the daily suffering and hardship of almost seventy percent of Indo Guyanese across PPP strongholds. She said their situation is so terrible that they could hardly find food to feed their families on a daily basis. “They suffer in silence because they support the PPP but it is a wicked thing the government is doing to poor Guyanese. Why is there so much suffering in a land of plenty?” She asked.

I told her the PPP is on its way out of office. I told her change will come. I told her a Black woman and an Indian woman will receive the support of the majority of Guyanese of all ethnicities and become president and prime minister. I promised her that something will happen at the next national elections that will not only take the world by surprise and Guyanese will not only be proud of themselves, they will ask why it took so long to bring genuine hope and change for better. People are fed up. Women make up the majority in Guyana and though they are suffering socially, economically and in other terrible ways, they keep our existence going. Guyana will never change unless they intervene and step up to the front and they are ready to save the fathers, sons and daughters of Guyana. The death of what politics look like today will come swiftly.

Guyanese have had enough of the long tradition of the political con game at their expense and suffering. Two women will save Guyana and no struggle by the few controlling and destroying Guyana will stop that. God knows we have had enough. We have caught on to the fact that in the abundance of water the fool is thirsty. We wish no longer to be fools.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist