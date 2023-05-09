PhotosTourism Experience!By Stabroek News May 9, 2023 Tourism Experience! Tourism product development officers participate in traditional cassava preparation for kari making at Morai Morai Ranch, Katoonarib, Deep South Rupununi. The assessment was led by Kayla Yan, Product Development Officer and Kenneth Butler, external product development support. The team participated in morning and afternoon birding expeditions with expert birder- Asaph Wilson from Katoonarib, wildlife spotting, a savannah sunset experience and petroglyph sighting. The team further assessed cultural activities offered in the village such as craft making, arrow making as a part of their product development agenda. (GTA Photo)Comments
Comments