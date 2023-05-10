Fire destroys Bath Settlement house, minibus

A fire suspected to be arson completely destroy-ed a house and minibus at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice on Monday afternoon leaving the occupants homeless, with millions of dollars in losses and contemplating their next move.

Raylen Vanlonge Hughes, 24, her husband, Indall Hughes, 26, and their two children aged six and three years old occupied the two-storey, two-bedroom fully furnished house at the location for the last seven years.

Raylen Hughes said she was not at home when the fire started. “I get a call from my colleague that she heard my house on fire and I call my neighbor and she said yes and she heard that they not finding my husband and the children by my mother.”