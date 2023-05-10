New Chief of Staff in series of visits with troops

Newly appointed Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Omar Khan has commenced a series of visits and interactions with ranks and civilian employees serving at all of the main bases.

During these interactions, Brigadier Khan emphasized his desire to move the Force forward, building on the foundation laid by his predecessors, a release from the GDF said.

Yesterday, at Defence Headquarters, Brigadier Khan addressed a packed auditorium and thanked those present for their decision to serve, adding that service is the best expression of love for the country, and in this vein, the release said that he encouraged them to continue to do their part towards the development of the Force. Khan emphasized the need for continuous learning and growth and stressed the importance of reading and its role in empowering ranks with the knowledge to become better decision-makers.

The release said that he shared his optimism about the journey ahead, positively asserting that the Force would only get better.

“I believe there will be challenges … there will be good challenges. I believe you will make the right decision. I believe that you will continue to serve the way you have been serving and I believe that together we will make the Force better. We will work together to ensure that this Force remains intact, a Force of example and a Force that will influence society and not society influencing us,’’ Khan said.