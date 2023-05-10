EPA files appeal against Exxon insurance ruling – says it would cause ‘severe disruption’ to economy

The Environmental Protec-tion Agency (EPA) has filed its appeal against the ruling of High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon that it had breached the Act and shirked its legal responsibility in failing to enforce the liability clause in the permits issued to ExxonMobil Guyana for its offshore oil operations.

Last Wednesday, Justice Kissoon said the EPA had abdicated its responsibilities “…thereby putting this nation and its people in grave potential danger of calamitous disaster.”

The judge bluntly said that the circumstances giving rise to the action disclosed the existence of an “egregious” state of affairs that has engulfed the agency which he described as “submissive,” and in a quagmire of its own making.