E-ID cards team in Guyana

The team from the company contracted to produce E-ID cards for residents of this country is here and has declared that the data technology to be used will be a first globally, President Irfaan Ali last evening announced.

“Only today I met with the whole team from Veridos and they are here to work with us on this new ID card that is transformative. They told me that the technology that will be on our cards will be the first in the world,” Ali said last evening during remarks at European Day celebrations held at the Georgetown Club. “We are not playing around and playing second best. Guyana must get accustomed to playing at its best,” he added.