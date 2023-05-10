Wife of targeted prosecutor calls for justice

By Subhana Shiwmangal

The wife of Police Prosecutor Corporal Hemchand Sukhna is calling for justice with regard to the second attack on her husband by a person or persons carrying firearms last Saturday night.

According to Sukhna’s wife, Indranie Persaud, the second shooting has left her husband traumatized and scared for his life and his family’s.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), she added, did not offer sympathy or any compassionate leave. He just went back to work. No one from the GPF has asked how her husband was coping mentally, physically and socially, she said.