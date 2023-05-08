Guyana News

Police prosecutor shot at for second time in 18 months

Hemchand Sukhna
Hemchand Sukhna
By

For the second time in 18 months Police Prosecutor Corporal Hemchand Sukhna has come under attack by a person or persons carrying firearms.

In the latest incident, which occurred on Saturday night, Sukhna came under fire while driving along the Rupert Craig Highway. He was not hit by a bullet, but his minibus was and he sustained minor lacerations to his left ankle from shattered glass.

Investigations are ongoing.

Information released by the police stated that the 42-year-old Sukhna who is currently a prosecutor at the Sparendaam Magis-trate’s Court and lives at Craig, East Bank Demerara was on his way to work in his RZ minibus (PHH 6880) when he came under attack.

Trending