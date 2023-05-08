Police prosecutor shot at for second time in 18 months

For the second time in 18 months Police Prosecutor Corporal Hemchand Sukhna has come under attack by a person or persons carrying firearms.

In the latest incident, which occurred on Saturday night, Sukhna came under fire while driving along the Rupert Craig Highway. He was not hit by a bullet, but his minibus was and he sustained minor lacerations to his left ankle from shattered glass.

Investigations are ongoing.

Information released by the police stated that the 42-year-old Sukhna who is currently a prosecutor at the Sparendaam Magis-trate’s Court and lives at Craig, East Bank Demerara was on his way to work in his RZ minibus (PHH 6880) when he came under attack.