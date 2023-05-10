APNU suit challenging new boundaries for LGE for May 30 hearing

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) contends in court action it has filed that the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to change the boundaries of 37 constituencies 19 Local Authority Areas is unlawful.

APNU says that the move by GECOM violates Article 72 of the Constitution and it is therefore asking the court to quash the commission’s decision and prohibit it from holding the election, set for June 12, with the changed boundaries and reformulated constituencies.

Through its attorney Lyndon Amsterdam, APNU argues that GECOM must first comply with the provisions of Article 72 and as well as the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, before any attempt is made at changing the boundaries of any constituency.