Murder again in Blanchisseuse, after killing of father and sons

(Trinidad Express) Blanchisseuse is waking up to murder, again.

The victim has been identified as Derron Clarke, alias Tubby, of Paradise Hill, Upper Blanchisseuse.

He was killed at a jobsite at O’Connor Street, Blanchisseuse at around 7.30a.m.

He was a Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation worker, employed on a maintenance gang.

Police were told that two men, who are not from the village, came up and shot him multiple times in the head.

Police were told that Clarke was threatened with death last Thursday, the day of the funeral for Carver Evangelist, who was himself shot dead at his home in Blanchisseuse on April 22.

Evangelist’s two sons were also murdered in the village.

On February 17, 2021, Sherwin Maharaj, was shot dead near his house.

On January 27, this year Mitchell Evangelist, 31, was shot and killed while working on a house in the village.