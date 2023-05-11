Leopold Street man remanded over armed robbery

Calvin Lawrence, a 20-year-old bartender of Lot 101 Leopold Street, Georgetown was yesterday remanded to prison after he pleaded not guilty to three counts of robbery under arms.

The defendant appeared before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates Court to answer to the charges that were read to him.

It is alleged that on 7th, May 2023, at D’Urban Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a firearm, Lawrence robbed Avinash Narine of three gold chains valued $200,000.