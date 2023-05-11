NCERD hosts nursery school sensitization workshop for parents

Parents on the East Coast Demerara recently benefited from a workshop hosted by the Early Childhood (Nursery) Unit of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) in collaboration with the Department of Education – Region Four under the theme, “Parents, the Child’s first teacher”.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Education, presenters included Director of the Early Childhood Centre of Excellence and Assistant Dean Faculty of Education, University of Guyana Lidon Lashley, Special Education Needs Officer Yolanda Trotman-Phillips and Early Childhood – Nursery Officers Marisa Brandon and Deborah Hutson.