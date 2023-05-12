Australian company ‘delivers’ for Zimbabwe’s Energy sector

The Australian company Invictus Energy Ltd’s announcement earlier this week that it had made confirmed oil, gas and helium finds “with commercial viability” on its Mukuyu1 drill site onshore Zimbabwe, has added notably to the continent’s credentials as an energy producer and could even elevate it to the status of the first gas production in the Southern African country.
Invictus, according to a report on the energy find, has proved the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple pay zones, or reservoirs that can generate income, raising hopes of a dramatic turnaround for the fortunes of the country’s economy.