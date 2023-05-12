Even as the country seeks to maximize regional and international attention to the various investment and business opportunities available in the twin-island Republic, the government of Trinidad and Tobago is reporting an encouraging level of external attraction to its Trade and Business Information Portal, (TBIP) launched a year ago. The country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry has revealed that the Portal has attracted more than 350,000 ‘visits from within the twin-island republic as well as from over 140 countries across the globe.’ The ministry is quoted as saying that ‘feedback points to considerable satisfaction with the investment opportunities’ information as well as the various other features which are now much easier to access than had been the case previously.
T&T Trade, investment Portal can be copied to good effect here
