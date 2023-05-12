Bar association warns against advertising, JPs offering legal services

The Guyana Bar Association has flagged the advertising of legal services which is prohibited by law, pointing out that some notices are being published by people who are not authorized to practice law in Guyana.

In a release, the association also expressed alarm over Justices of the Peace Commissioners of Oaths performing legal services as they are not legally permitted to do so. This issue has been raised with Attorney General Anil Nandlall “…with a view of having the commissions of infringing Justices of the Peace and Commissioners of Oaths to Affidavits” revoked, the release added.