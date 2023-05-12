PPP/C will support structured roadside vending – Jagdeo

With its eyes on winning Georgetown at the upcoming Local Government Elections, the PPP/C has promised that road vending will continue, but must be structured, complemented by rehabilitated municipal markets and other facilities.

“… Vendors need to understand that you will be allowed to continue earning a living but your conditions have to improve for vending. That is our position. We have never had an extreme [position] because we have been lobbied on both sides,” Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a press conference yesterday.

“We made it clear. In some of the most developed capitals of the world, they have street vending,” Jagdeo added, as he explained that his party has taken the stance to support orderly vending.