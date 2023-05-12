Apparent gradual erosion of respect for law and order

Dear Editor,

It has been noted that there appears to be an increasing number of assaults (beating) of Police Officers while conducting their duty of maintaining public order in the country. Interestingly, there does not seem to be a huge outcry from the Guyanese public or political leaders against this type of criminal behavior. It seems evident that there is a trend towards the gradual breakdown of civility and respect for law and order.

Perhaps the solution is to allow Officers to carry their side arms while on duty as is done in several other jurisdictions around the globe; including Latin America and North America. While the intent is not to get anyone injured, but the presence of a well-protected Officer will give second thoughts to those who would like to take advantage of the situation otherwise.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)