Protecting women starts with the victims

Dear Editor,

I wish to highlight a major concern when it comes to victims of abuse and domestic violence, more specifically, our women, as I believe that some of the decisions and actions of our women are alarming and worrisome as much as the social crisis and dilemma that we have been faced with for years. While many people may choose to brush these issues aside, they are critical human rights disparities that exist. In the past few days we have seen the killing of a woman by her ex-partner and can recount of several other stories for the year already where women were abused by their spouse. It is quite astonishing as to why women will try to connect privately with their ex-partner who is prone to abusive behaviours. This is highly not recommended given the outcome of many of such cases, and most recently, we witnessed a clear example.

Nevertheless, there are policies, support systems, organisations and laws that exist that can protect women and ensure that they receive the assistance required to survive healthy and thriving lives away from their perpetrators. However, individuals must also take personal accountability for their safety and act responsibly. An abuser is an abuser no matter the amount of emotions he/she may exhibit. Emotional manipulation in which there is a persuasion of changed behaviour is quite common in many abusers. Perpetrators may try to convince you that they have changed and are sorry for their actions when in reality they haven’t. Therefore, for women, in particular, when you observed the early signs of an abusive relationship, and have discontinued this commitment, do not try to reconnect with the individual or visit him at an isolated location. Besides, precautionary measures are important wherever you go.

It is necessary to allude that according to the UN, 1 in 2 women in Guyana have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) and more than 55% of women have encountered one form of abuse in their lifetime (UN Women, Caribbean, 2019). Given these statistics, it is pertinent that emphasis be placed in protecting our women but this must start with the victims themselves too.

Moreover, the countless and brutal killings of the women in our country are staggering, and this alone should convince our women to not continue to pursue a relationship that has endangered their lives. Further, we live in a more open and free culture and society today than before. There are many opportunities that exist to lend a helping hand to those women who are struggling. As such, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has implemented many initiatives and strategies to help women cope and stand up for themselves, some of which include, Legal Pro-Bono 500 Initiative, Legal Aid, WIN, 914, etc.

Similarly, the Ministry held 16 Days of Activism some time ago to raise awareness on Gender Based Violence in an effort to eradicate this major social issue. Personally, I am of the view that many women usually underestimate the likely consequences and impacts that can be met from violence in the home and in abusive relationships. For women in abusive or who may have been in an abusive relationship, do not return to such an environment at the expense of placing yourself at risk. Seek the help and support made available to you. Take advantage of them, and move forward.

Sincerely,

Imran Bacchus