Forestry Commission invites bids to harvest pine trees

The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) is inviting potential bidders to harvest pine trees with a specification of 35cm Diameter at Breast Height (dbh) and above from its Ebini River pine tree plantation.
A pre-harvest inventory conducted for the area, identified 305 healthy trees 35cm dbh and above with approximately 475.67 m₃ that are available for immediate harvesting. The GFC release noted that its Pina Carthea study at the Ebini Pine Plantation has concluded, and in light of the study, the GFC is advertising its interest in having the pine trees harvested for timber.