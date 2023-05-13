No poultry to be allowed into country -in bid to cut smuggling, guard against contamination

In a bid to protect local farmers against chicken smuggling while at the same time safeguarding against contaminated produce entering the country, the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has notified that poultry and poultry products would not be allowed into the country.

The GLDA, however, did not say for how long the restrictions will last.

As he pointed to the surplus of local chicken on the market, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, said that government was protecting the local farmers, as he assured that the country has enough stock.