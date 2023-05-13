President commissions new pump at Tucberg Park

President Irfaan Ali yesterday commissioned a new $45m pump in Tucberg Park, New Amsterdam, which is expected to significantly improve drain-age within the area which often floods during heavy rainfall.

Further, after walking through the township of New Amsterdam, Ali announced that a new pump will also be placed at Pitt Street which is also easily flooded.

Ali at the commissioning held yesterday afternoon reminded those gathered of the importance of having a town council that is willing to work with the central government. He said, “With the right town council ready to work with central government we are going to invest in a massive overhaul in the internal drainage system of the township.”