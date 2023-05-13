Two Linden men found dead with suspected bullet wounds

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Johnson Bowen, 87 years old, a pensioner of Block 22 Wismar, Linden and Manuel DoSantos, 20 years old, a labourer of the above address.

The bodies were found today.

Suspected gunshot injuries were observed on the bodies of both victims, according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum.

It was also reported that a scuffle ensued between the victims and the suspects during which they suferred their injuries

One person is in police custody.