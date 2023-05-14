Dear Editor,

The Deputy Mayor has suddenly awakened from his slumber of wilful neglect of his duties to his constituency. Because his area is now flooding notice how quickly he has organised to have the hindrance identified and cleared. I on the other hand have been complaining and begging for relief from flooding in Bel Air Park for many years and no attention has been paid to my area. I have been living in this area for 44 years now and the Duncan Street canal, now a silted up little drain has never been dug out.

I wrote several letters concerning the collapse of the 100 years’ old culverts and warned that attention should be paid to the culverts during the resurfacing of Eping Ave. The Deputy Mayor who does not live in this area paid no heed but now that he and his tenants are personally affected by the floods look how quickly he has responded with alacrity. Over the years of constant flooding all the steel in the columns of my home are rotting and falling apart. Sigh. Mr. Mentore, you are aware since you took office that I am speaking of 2 feet of water at the roundabout and a silted up Duncan Street Canal that needs immediate attention.

New culverts at every junction that need replacement is a must. We cannot live in this slum forever. The swampy reservoir for a playground can wait a bit. We don’t need it as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. No one, not the M&CC nor the Ministry of Infrastructure nor the government cares even though we pay the highest rates and taxes. Bel Air Park needs immediate rescue.

Sincerely,

Hema Persaud